ALNPET pet water fountain keeps your pets water clean

If you are looking for a self-cleaning pet water fountain to help keep your pets drinking water is clean as possible, you may be interested in a new Kickstarter campaign for the ALNPET. A pet water Fountain specifically designed to provide the cleanest water possible using UVC, nanosilver filters.

“Did you know the water you have at home for your pets might be contaminated? Even with a filter in your pet’s current water fountain, all sorts of dirty particles might flow into your pet’s tummy every day, causing problems in the long term. This must be familiar to you, you changed the water, but why do your pets still avoid drinking water? Is there something you don’t know? Or is it something we don’t see in the water? “

“Filthy water bowls, impure water, unseen pollutants may all lead to serious diseases for our little fur-balls. That’s why we created a water fountain that takes care of everything! ALNPET is designed to solve the pains and concerns of most pet owners, so your pets can stay healthy and live longer by drinking clean and filtered water. With smart sensors and digital purification from UVC light along with Nano Silver filters, your pet’s water will stay fresh and clean at all times. Play more, worry less!”

“With self-cleaning, circulating water filtering, we are able to filter out anything that our lovely pets drop into the water bowls! Bigger chunks of food and hair will be filtered out on the first layer, making it easier for owners to clean and prevent any chance of contamination of the water tank, we don’t want any dirty stuff circulating through the system, do we?”

