Pawport next generation pet door

Pawport is a new next-generation pet door designed to slide over your existing pet door provide a wealth of features including chimes when your pet enters or exits, Wi-Fi connectivity and more. Close to passing its required pledge goal and making the jump from concept into production the Pawport has been designed by a team of engineers based in Phoenix Arizona and can be fitted over your existing pet door in just a few seconds. Pawport also supports Amazon Alexa and Google personal assistants enabling you to control the door using your preferred method.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $349 or £253 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Pawport campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2021. To learn more about the Pawport pet door project checkout the promotional video below.

“Pawport features a patented design that slides onto existing pet doors using the groove on the existing pet door frame. A simple screw locks Pawport into place, and it cannot be removed from outside. Within seconds, your old-fashioned pet door is literally transformed into a wifi connected, smart, functional, and beautiful addition to your home, and it’s much more secure than before!”

“Pawport comes with a small, rechargeable, waterproof bluetooth collar tag that your pet will hardly notice. One charge every few months is all you’ll need, and your pet’s name and ID can be placed on the back of the tag. When your pet is close to Pawport, it opens slowly and safely. When your pet moves away, it closes cautiously. Adjust the sensitivity level in the Pawport app for precise control and to limit false opens.”

“Pawport is constructed out of solid steel and aluminum, using only high quality parts for a durable, reliable, and beautiful product that wil last for many years. Choose from a wide array of elegant finishes to enhance your home. “

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the pet door

Source : Kickstarter

