Amber X personal cloud storage solution from $139

If you are worried about the changes to Google Photo Storage happening next year, you might be interested in Amber X. A true Personal Cloud Device that gives you complete control over your data and who sees it. Free yourself from third-party storage networks and monthly storage subscriptions and use one secure hub for all your photos, videos and files.

Special early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $139 or £104, offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Amber X cloud storage Indiegogo campaign is successful and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2021. To learn more about the Amber X cloud storage project view the promotional video below.

“There’s no hard drive to carry around or location-limited network access. You simply create a secure login with a one-time connection to your home WiFi network and it creates your personal cloud. All your content is stored locally on your Amber X device and accessible worldwide through AmberCloud—our own private and secure cloud service that never stores your data. It simply makes it accessible and shareable. No one but you can see your data, not even the Amber team.”

“Store your data locally and securely access it anywhere in the world. Free yourself from third-party storage and monthly subscriptions. Amber X brings control and privacy of your photos and videos back into your home — all while giving you the full convenience and versatility of the cloud.”

Google is discontinuing unlimited free photo storage in June 2021, leaving all their long-time users with a new monthly bill. Amber X has limitless expansion capabilities. You can mount as many SSDs or external hard drives as you need and it automatically increases your personal storage limits. Amber X also comes with 500GB of built-in storage so you can start backing up the moment you get your device! For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features, jump over to the official Amber X cloud storage crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

