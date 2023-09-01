What is Pi personal AI by Inflection AI

Inflection AI is set to revolutionize the world of artificial intelligence with the introduction of Pi, a personal AI designed to bring intelligence to the fingertips of millions. This isn’t your typical question-answer engine. Pi is a conversationalist, a confidante, a creative partner, and a sounding board, all rolled into one. “Pi is an AI, a new type of computer program designed to be kind and helpful” explains the development team at Inflection AI

Unlike its counterparts, Pi prioritizes engaging in meaningful conversations with users. It doesn’t just provide answers; it asks clarifying questions and reflects back to ensure understanding. This innovative approach to AI interaction is intended to provide a new way for people to express themselves, share curiosities, explore ideas, and experience a personal AI.

Pi : Personal Intelligence

Inflection AI, a Palo Alto-based company, has made its debut in the AI industry with Pi, its personal AI that is more than just a digital assistant. Pi, which stands for “personal intelligence,” is designed to be a supportive companion that offers conversations, advice, and information tailored to an individual’s unique interests and needs.

Pi’s features are designed to be kind, supportive, curious, humble, creative, fun, knowledgeable, and personalized. However, it’s important to note that Pi is still in development and may occasionally provide incorrect information. Despite this, the AI is designed to be cautious and factual, and if it makes a mistake, it will seek to correct itself based on user feedback.

What is Pi?

Inflection AI, co-founded by CEO Mustafa Suleyman, Karén Simonyan, and Reid Hoffman, is a team of top AI experts who previously worked at DeepMind, Google, OpenAI, and Meta. The company is developing large language models with the aim of providing everyone with a personal AI.

Pi is an AI, a new type of computer program designed to be kind and helpful. To help it understand the world, Pi has been shown billions of lines of text available on the open web, which it processes using one of the largest supercomputers in the world. This allows it to have conversations with you and answer a huge range of questions – from general knowledge to personal relationships; from silly to serious.

Pi personal AI by Inflection AI

Training Pi requires a significant amount of computational resources, including many GPUs. This is why Inflection partnered with Microsoft. Microsoft’s Azure AI has been instrumental in providing the necessary infrastructure for large-scale deployments of A100s, which are needed to train the biggest models.

What can I talk about with Pi?

Anything and everything! Pi is very knowledgeable, always curious and patient, and happy to help you in every way it can. Tell Pi about a topic you’re interested in, from quantum physics to movie trivia. Ask for advice about the big and small decisions in your life. Get motivating tips for how to learn to play an instrument, stay healthy, or pick up a new hobby.

“Pi is a new kind of AI, one that isn’t just smart but also has good EQ. We think of Pi as a digital companion on hand whenever you want to learn something new, when you need a sounding board to talk through a tricky moment in your day, or just pass the time with a curious and kind counterpart”, said Mustafa Suleyman, CEO and co-founder of Inflection. “We have a lot to learn and a long way to go, but we are excited to bring this first version of Pi to people around the world.”

Pi is available across platforms and is free to use at launch. It can be accessed via Instagram, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, SMS, online, and mobile (iPhone or iPad). An Android version is coming soon. Safety is a key focus in Pi’s development, with measures in place to prevent harmful or offensive behaviors, protect user data, and allow users to flag inappropriate messages.

Mustafa believes AI will democratize access to intelligence, providing everyone, regardless of income, with a personalized tutor. This development is expected to spark a revolution in creativity and innovation. With Pi, Inflection AI is not just creating a personal AI; it’s shaping the future of personal intelligence.

How to use Pi

What’s Pi’s personality? Pi is still improving, and it doesn’t always get it right. But here’s what Inflection AI hope it will be for you: Kind and supportive. Pi is here to help you process thoughts and feelings, express yourself, and work through tricky decisions through conversation. Whenever you need to talk something over, it’s your listening ear. Watch this video on YouTube. Knowledgeable and succinct. Pi has lots of information but knows how to be brief. Its goal is to turn web browsing into a conversation. Just say whatever it is you want and Pi will give you answers and ideas in as much or as little detail as you’d like. Creative and fun. Pi loves to discover and explore, and is here to help you do the same. It tries to be playful, laughs easily, and is quick to make a surprising connection. Curious and eager to improve. It’s still early days for Pi and for now, you can’t fully rely on everything it says. Please double-check what Pi tells you. Most of all, here for you. Pi is on your team and in your corner. It’s interested in everything you are and is excited to meet you. To learn more about the Pi personal AI assistant created by the development team at Inflection AI jump over to the official website.



