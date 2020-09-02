Pekoko hand held colour printer from €139



Pekoko is a small portable handheld printer which has launched via Indiegogo this week, offering an easy way to print in full colour on almost any surface. Early bird pledges are available from €139 offering a 30% discount off the recommended retail price. Worldwide shipping is expected to take place towards the end of the year if the crowdfunding campaign is successful.

The small printer comes complete with its own companion application enabling you to easily print images or create your very own QR and bar codes.

“I am Pekoko, a portable printer and you can take me anywhere. I am suitable for printing texts, pictures, symbols, bar codes, QR-codes, etc. One of my main characteristics is that I have my own app, compatible with Android and IOS. And guess what? I function via Bluetooth.”

– Size: 90 x 68 x 78 mm

– Weight: 200 g

– Material: Aluminium Alloy, ABS / PC

– Connection: Bluetooth / WiFi

– Battery Life: 10 Hours

– Printing Height: 14 mm

– Printing Distance: 2 – 5 mm

– Printing Accuracy: Up to 1200 dpi

– Ink: 62XL Tri-Color

– Working environment: Temperature 0 – 45 °C (best 20 – 30 °C)

Source : Indiegogo

