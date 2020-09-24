Adobe Liquid Mode makes reading PDFs easier on iOS and Android



Adobe has announced the release of a new update to its iOS and Android Acrobat Reader applications, both of which have been equipped with Adobe’s Liquid Mode, providing an easier way to read and process PDF documents on your mobile devices. Watch the overview video below to learn more about the new feature which is now available to download.

Liquid Mode has been created to provide users with a “breakthrough reading experience” providing a much easier way to read documents on mobile. “Consuming content on mobile has long been a painful experience — especially if a document is long and wordy. In fact, new Adobe research shows that 65 percent of Americans find it frustrating; 45 percent stopped reading or didn’t even try; and 72 percent say they would work on their mobile device more if it were easier to read documents.”

“A better way to read documents on mobile is here. With the push of a button, Liquid Mode automatically reformats PDFs for quick navigation and consumption on small screens. Liquid Mode is powered by Adobe Sensei, and only in the Adobe Acrobat Reader mobile app. Scan, edit, review, sign – all on the go. Adobe Document Cloud gives you the tools to maximize your workflow and get your team running like a well-oiled digital machine.”

Source : Adobe

