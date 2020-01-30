ASUS ROG Strix PCI-E Riser cable $50 allows vertical graphic card placement

ASUS has made available the new ASUS ROG Strix Riser cable offering a 240 mm PCI-E 3.0 x 16 Riser Cable with 90 degree adapter, EMI Shielding and patent SafeSlot design allowing you to mount and display your graphics card vertically.

“ROG STRIX Premium riser cable with a slim, flat and foldable design makes cable management easier. The patent SafeSlot PCIe design makes sure your graphics card’s connection more stable and safe. With a length of 240mm and compatible with the PCI-E x 16 3.0 standard, the riser cable features a high-frequency and low-resistance PCB design to reduce interference. The exterior has been covered with EMI shielding to completely block interference and performance degradation. Ideal for ROG Strix Helios and compatible cases. “

Features of the new ASUS ROG Strix Riser cable :

– ASUS Patent SafeSlot PCI-E: Featuring a new manufacturing process that integrates fortifying metal and additional solder points, SafeSlot makes sure your graphics card connection solid and stable.

– Bendable, Flexibility And Efficiency: Slim, flat and foldable design achieves transmission efficiency and stability, and easy cable management.

– EMI Shielding: To block interference and performance degradation.

The ASUS ROG Strix Riser cable is only compatible for devices that support the PCI-E 3.0 specification. If you use this product with a motherboard that supports PCI-E 4.0, please enter into BIOS option and select PCI-E 3.0 before installation.

