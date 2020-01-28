ASUS ROG Strix XG17AHPE 17.3 inch 240 Hz USB-C portable gaming monitor

The ASUS ROG Strix XG17AHPE Portable gaming monitor offers a massive 17.3 inch full HD portable IPS display with a 240 Hz refresh rate. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by ASUS, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

“ROG Strix XG17AHPE is a stunning 17.3-inch Full HD IPS portable monitor built for gaming. The 3 ms response time, 240 Hz refresh rate and adaptive sync ensure that your game will run with speed and clarity, while the ultra-thin design and built-in 7800 mAh powerful battery means you can take it anywhere. Combine that with the custom Smart Cover, and you’ve got the ultimate portable gaming monitor.”

Features of the ASUS ROG Strix XG17AHPE 17.3 inch portable gaming monitor :

– 17.3-inch Full HD portable IPS gaming monitor with 240 Hz refresh rate, 3 ms response time and adaptive-sync smooth, tear-free gameplay experiences

– Powerful built-in 7800 mAh battery for up to 3.5hrs of on-the-go use at 240 Hz, plus quick-charge technology for 120 minutes usage at 240Hz in just one hour charge time

– USB-C and micro-HDMI ports provide versatile connectivity with smartphones, laptops, game consoles, cameras, tablets and more

– Slim, lightweight design that’s comfortably portable, at just 1060g and only 1cm thin

– Smart Case make it easy to optimize viewing positions for work or play, in all scenarios

Source: ASUS : AnandTech

