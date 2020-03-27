Montech unveils new “High Performance” Air X ARGB PC case

Montech has unveiled its new “High Performance” Air X ARGB PC case, announcing it will be available next month to purchase worldwide price that $73 for the Air X ARGB White and $70 for the Air X ARGB Black.The Air X ARGB features a total of three ARGB fans that can be fully customized and controlled by ARGB compatible mainboards (5 V 3 Pin). And in the case where no ARGB compatible board is present the Air X ARGB comes with it’s very own ARGB Fan Controller.

“The Air X ARGB series continues the highly competitive value and performance of Montech’s Air Series. Delivery the best of cooling performance, design and value for it’s price point. Compared to other cases which normally only packs a Molex based standard fan controller, the Air X ARGB Fan Controller follows modern PC component design and features the higher-end 4 Pin Fan Connector and 3 Pin ARGB Connector. The ARGB Fan Controller is capable of controlling a total of 6 sets of ARGB Fans, or 6 (5 V 3Pin) ARGB devices and 6 4 pin case fans. All three of the included ARGB fans (2x 200 mm and 1x 120 mm) come pre-connected to the ARGB Fan Controller, easily controlled by the front panel lighting control button.”

“The ARGB fan controller uses 4 Pin fan connectors and 3 Pin ARGB lighting control, instead of the near obsolete Molex connectors found on other cases. Right out of the box the ARGB fan controller with two 200 mm ARGB front fans and one 120 mm ARGB fan, delivering both maximum air intake area for incredible cooling performance and the aesthetics to match. Coming in two colors – black and white, the Air X ARGB also features full glass side panel, full support for 240/280/360 mm liquid cooling making it one of the best options for its price point!”

Source : TPU

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals