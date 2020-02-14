Geeky Gadgets

Patriot P300 M.2 PCIe Gen3 x4 NVMe SSD Series launches

By

PATRIOT P300 M.2 PCIe Gen3 x4 NVMe SSD

Patriot has this week announced the arrival of its new P300 M.2 PCIe Gen3 x4 NVMe SSD Series solid-state drive storage with capacities available from 256 GB up to 1 TB. The P300 has been constructed using next-generation PCIe Gen3 x4 NVMe controller and best-in-class components, to provide users with the “rapid data transfer speeds and best in class reliability”.

“P300 represents a milestone for the next generation of PCIe Gen3 x4 NVMe SSD, which can offer 25% higher transfer speeds better IOPs over standard PCIe 3 x2 solutions and attribute to its low power consumption is the best solution for laptop battery endurance. As more and more users have migrated from SATA III to PCIe NVMe solid-state drives, there needs to be diversity to help users pick products that better match their demands and performance goals. The P300 provides a reliable solution for budget-users while still offering exceptional speed at a consumer-friendly price.”

The Patriot P300 M.2 PCIe Gen3 x4 NVMe SSD Series storage is built on a single-sided M.2 design for space savings and to ensure compatibility with the thinnest laptops and small form factor desktops. Supporting APST, ASPM, and L1.2 power-saving modes, which can maximize the battery endurance of laptops and offers a secure erase command to clear all user data and restore factory settings.

Features of the P300 Gen3 x4 NVMe m.2 SSD include :

– Phison E13T Series Controller;2280 M.2 PCIe Gen3 x 4, NVMe 1.3
– Built in end-to-end data path protection, SmartECC technology, and Thermal throttling technology
– Supports LDPC (Low Density Parity Check) to correct error during read to ensure data integrity and NANDXtend ECC technology to extend the lifespan of NAND Flash
– SEQ Performance Read up to 1,700MB/s, Write up to 1,100MB/s; 4K Aligned Random Write: up to 260K IOPs
– 3 Year Warranty; O/S Supported: Windows 7*/8.0*/8.1/10

Source : Guru 3D

