Patriot P300 M.2 PCIe Gen3 x4 NVMe SSD Series launches

Patriot has this week announced the arrival of its new P300 M.2 PCIe Gen3 x4 NVMe SSD Series solid-state drive storage with capacities available from 256 GB up to 1 TB. The P300 has been constructed using next-generation PCIe Gen3 x4 NVMe controller and best-in-class components, to provide users with the “rapid data transfer speeds and best in class reliability”.

“P300 represents a milestone for the next generation of PCIe Gen3 x4 NVMe SSD, which can offer 25% higher transfer speeds better IOPs over standard PCIe 3 x2 solutions and attribute to its low power consumption is the best solution for laptop battery endurance. As more and more users have migrated from SATA III to PCIe NVMe solid-state drives, there needs to be diversity to help users pick products that better match their demands and performance goals. The P300 provides a reliable solution for budget-users while still offering exceptional speed at a consumer-friendly price.”

The Patriot P300 M.2 PCIe Gen3 x4 NVMe SSD Series storage is built on a single-sided M.2 design for space savings and to ensure compatibility with the thinnest laptops and small form factor desktops. Supporting APST, ASPM, and L1.2 power-saving modes, which can maximize the battery endurance of laptops and offers a secure erase command to clear all user data and restore factory settings.

Features of the P300 Gen3 x4 NVMe m.2 SSD include :

– Phison E13T Series Controller;2280 M.2 PCIe Gen3 x 4, NVMe 1.3

– Built in end-to-end data path protection, SmartECC technology, and Thermal throttling technology

– Supports LDPC (Low Density Parity Check) to correct error during read to ensure data integrity and NANDXtend ECC technology to extend the lifespan of NAND Flash

– SEQ Performance Read up to 1,700MB/s, Write up to 1,100MB/s; 4K Aligned Random Write: up to 260K IOPs

– 3 Year Warranty; O/S Supported: Windows 7*/8.0*/8.1/10

Source : Guru 3D

