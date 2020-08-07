Pathless gameplay trailer demonstrates “unconventional” open-world adventure

A new gameplay trailer has been previewed for The Pathless at this years PlayStation State of Play event,revealing a little more about the open world adventure and what you can expect as you use special abilities to quickly transverse the “expansive island” within the game.

“The Pathless is all about finding your own way forward, so an open world design fit the experience and themes perfectly. We wanted to encourage players to explore organically and develop an understanding of the space as they play, which led us to break convention with most open world games in a few key ways: There’s no fast travel, there’s no map, and there’s no game over.

These common design elements work great in many games- but for ours, we didn’t like how they pull you out of the world and remind you that you are in a game. We made the choice early on to remove these elements to sharpen the sense of immersion and atmosphere. It launched us on a multi-year long journey to figure out new ways to address the issues those mechanics normally solve.

Fluid, dynamic movement is at the core of The Pathless. The Hunter moves fast, bounding through the forest at high speeds. Shooting talismans- ethereal, floating targets scattered across the landscape- will fill your dash meter. Chaining shots will let you keep your speed up, and each successful shot will give you a mini turbo boost, even in the air. It’s a satisfying, moment to moment action that keeps you engaged with the space, and can even become meditative when you get in the rhythm.”

Source : PlayStation

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals