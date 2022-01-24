1Password password manager raises $620 million in funding

The development team at 1Password have published more details on how they are currently and also planning to help businesses protect their security more effectively by rolling out human centric security to the masses through their password manager. Recently 1Password has raised $620 million (USD) in the largest funding round ever for a Canadian company. The funding round was led by ICONIQ Growth, with participation from others such as Accel, Tiger Global, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and Backbone Angels.

1Password is now valued at around 6.8 billion and employs approximately 600 people to help keep their customers password safe and allow easy access to online services, accounts and software all from one easy-to-use application that is now available across Mac, Windows and Linux.

“By defending the workforce at an individual level, 1Password empowers businesses with greater visibility, control, and peace of mind so they can feel confident that their customer data, intellectual property, and brand are secure. 1Password keeps businesses safe by protecting the individuals who work there. Company-wide adoption naturally leads to a culture of security, nurturing better habits for employees while strengthening a company’s security posture from within. Organizations drastically reduce the potential impact of data breaches, not to mention the risk of accidental leaks or vulnerabilities stemming from shadow IT.”

“Security is hard work, but at 1Password we see it as a human challenge rather than a technological one. Our mission has always been to ease the tension between security and convenience, and the opportunity to deliver on this has never been greater. With each platform demanding its own passwords and protocols, workflows and websites, it’s no wonder we can’t keep everything straight. The busier we get, the more we favor simple solutions over secure ones. But protecting our privacy and personal information shouldn’t be so difficult; people – and the companies they work for – shouldn’t have to choose between security and convenience.”

