Parallels Desktop 16 now available

Parallels 16 has this week been released enabling Mac users to run Windows, Linux and even older MacOS versions all on one machine, simultaneously. Upgrades are available for existing users and single and annual Pro licenses are now available for Parallels 16.

Features of the new Parallels Desktop 16 software include :

– DirectX 11 is now up to up to 20% faster and OpenGL 3 graphics are improved in Windows and Linux.

– Windows Travel Mode can increase laptop battery by up to 10 percent longer

– Virtual machines (VMs) can be set to automatically return unused disk space when shutting down.

– There are new multi-touch gestures for Windows apps such as smooth zoom and rotate multi-touch gestures.

– New enhanced printing when printing from Windows (with Shared Printers) allows to print on both sides and use more paper sizes, from A0 to envelope.

– Runs even more Windows application (ProPresenter 6).

– Moves to the Apple hypervisor kext to avoid System Extension alerts.

– 3D support for Metal applications in macOS VMs.

“Whether you need to run Windows programs that don’t have Mac versions, or you are making the switch from PC to Mac and need to transfer your data, Parallels Desktop has you covered.”

– Office 365 Integration – Allows Word, Excel, or PowerPoint documents in Safari to open in their native Windows Office app.

– Works with Boot Camp – Reuse your existing Boot Camp installation. Converting a virtual machine from Boot Camp is easy, just follow our installation assistant at startup.

– Retina Display Support – Smart resizing and independent screen resolutions for separate displays.

– One-Click Tuning – Select productivity, games, design, software testing, or development and Parallels Desktop will optimize your VM settings and performance for you.

– Instant Access – Launch and access Windows applications right from the Mac Dock.

– Save Disk Space – Get the most out of your Mac with automatic Disk Space optimization.

– Volume License Key – Unified volume license key, centralized license management and advanced security features are available in Parallels Desktop Business Edition.

– Travel Mode – Extend battery life while away from a power source.

– Parallels ToolboxBonus with Subscription! – Over 30 one-touch tools—clean your drive, take screenshots, download a video and more—all with just a single click.

– Remote AccessBonus with Subscription! – Remote access to your Mac from any iOS device, Android device or browser with Parallels Access.

– 24/7 Support – Premium 24/7 phone, email and social support after activation.

Source : Parallels

