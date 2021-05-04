Pantera PicoPC soon launching via Indiegogo

A new mini PC will soon be launching via Indiegogo in the form of the Pantera Pico PC, powered by an Intel J4125 2.7GHz Gemini Lake CPU, supported by up to 8GB LPDDR4 and featuring up to 512GB EMMC5.1. The small mini PC comes pre-installed with Microsoft’s latest Windows 10 operating system but is also capable of running Linux Ubuntu. Other features include dual band wireless connectivity as well as four USB ports and support for SATA M.2 SSDs if desired.

“The Pantera ushers in a new era of “Pico” or miniature computer devices. Pico PC’s look tiny but are actually powerful Beasts. Combining Form-factor, design and next-gen computing – Pantera Pico PC”

Specifications and features of the Pantera Pico PC

– Intel J4125 Quad Core 2.7Ghz CPU

– Dual Band WiFi 2.4Ghz/5Ghz 422Mbs

– Up to 8gb LPDDR4

– Up to 512gb EMMC5.1

– Ultra Tiny – 2.62*2.63*1.75 Inches

– 4 USB Ports – 3x USB3.0, 1x USB2.0

– HDMI2.0 Port

– M.2 SSD & MicroSD expansion

– Windows 10 / Ubuntu / Linux

– Audio Jack

– Powerful Fan

– Enhanced cooling duct design

For more information and to register your details to be notified when the crowdfunding campaign launches jump over to the official website by following the link below where the small mini PC is now available to preorder.

Source : Pantera PicoPC : Indiegogo

