Panda Global gaming eyewear unveiled by HyperX

HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology, has today announced a collaboration with competitive esports team Panda Global on a new custom colorway of HyperX Gaming Eyewear. The Gaming Eyewear uses integrated spring hinges for flexibility and multi-layered designer-quality acetate frames that retain its vibrant colors longer than painted polycarbonate frames.

The lenses are made of premium crystal-clear nylon for clear vision and vivid color. The Gaming Eyewear is crafted with thin, lightweight temples designed to pair comfortably with HyperX headsets.

“Show out and shield your eyes from the deleterious effects of harmful artificial blue light and UV rays with stylish HyperX Gaming Eyewear. Play smart and work smart with these versatile glasses designed to reduce eye strain with crystal clear lenses made of premium, impact-resistant MR-8™ material. Blue-light filtering technology is integrated in the lenses with minimal color distortion and their anti-reflective coating repels water, oil, and dust. HyperX Gaming Eyewear is crafted with thin, lightweight temples designed to pair comfortably with HyperX headsets. The hand-cut, colored acetate armature is more durable and will retain its vibrant color longer than painted polycarbonate frames. Fashionable and suitable for any social situation, you’ll be protecting your eyes while turning heads. The included hard shell case allows you to easily take your eyewear anywhere you need to be.”

“Over the past few months there has been a surge of in the amount of time spent in front of a screen; whether that be working from home, gaming for increased hours, or in many instances – a combination of the two. Both HyperX and Panda Global recognized the importance of eye health for players and fans alike, so this collaboration has taken on a new weight of importance for our changing times,” said Stephanie Winkler, strategic marketing manager, HyperX. “The Panda Global team has been using the HyperX Gaming Eyewear for several years now, and have firsthand knowledge on how beneficial it is in reducing eye strain during practice, competition and general screen time.”

The HyperX Gaming Eyewear Panda Global edition will be available during the summer months of 2020 priced at $100 and available onlive via the likes of Amazon and of course Panda Global’s online store.

– Frame: Acetate

– Lens: Premium Nylon

– Weight: 26 g

– Dimensions:

– Eye Size: 54 mm

– Bridge Size: 16 mm

– Temple Length: 145 mm

