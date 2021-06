Panasonic S firmware adds Blackmagic RAW support

Panasonic has announced the release of a new firmware update program for the companies LUMIX S Series Camera S1, S5 and S1R cameras to support the Blackmagic RAW video format. The firmware program version 2.1 for DC-S1, version 2.3 for DC-S5 and version 1.9 for DC-S1R will be available at LUMIX Global Customer Support at 9:00pm EDT on July 12th, 2021.

“RAW video data output over HDMI to Blackmagic Video Assist 12G HDR [5.9K] / [4K] / [Anamorphic (4:3) 3.5K] 12-bit RAW video data can be output over HDMI to Blackmagic Video Assist 12G HDR, to be recorded as Blackmagic RAW. Users who already have DMW-SFU2 do not need to purchase extra DMW-SFU2. There is no need to upgrade the camera with DMW-SFU2 if upgrading with DMW-SFU2 was previously done.”

Panasonic has also created a software plug-in to manage HLG photos shot with S Series cameras on Adobe Photoshop CC, which will also be released at the same time as Blackmagic RAW firmware update. By installing this plug-in software on your PCPC, the HLG photos (HDR still image) captured using a LUMIX S Series cameras can be read, edited and saved with Photoshop CC.

For more information on all the new firmware rolling out to the LUMIX S Series Camera S1, S5 and S1R cameras jump over to the official Panasonic new site by following the link below. A link is also included to the firmware download site in preparation for its rollout next month during July 2021.

Source : Panasonic : Panasonic firmware

