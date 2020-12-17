Raspberry Pi Foundation announces new support for industrial customers

The Raspberry Pi Foundation has today announced a new initiative to provide extra support for industrial customers using the Raspberry Pi range of mini PC systems. The team has developed a new dedicated area on their website offering “For industry” resources. Created to provide industrial Pi users “the best place to go for industrial applications of Raspberry Pi”.

As well as the new Raspberry Pi Industrial online resources for industry, the Foundation has also announced a new programme to help customers looking to integrate the Raspberry Pi mini PC into their products. The new Raspberry Pi Approved Design Partners programme is a way of connecting trusted design consultancies with customers who need support designing Raspberry Pi computing solutions into their products.

“Today we’re announcing new support for this group of customers: a dedicated area of our website for industry, and our Raspberry Pi Approved Design Partners programme, connecting businesses that want to integrate Raspberry Pi into their products with hand-picked design partners who can help.

As part of our commitment to industrial customers, we guarantee product lifetimes until at least 2026 on all products. We rarely ever end a product line – in fact, you can still buy Raspberry Pi 1 Model B+ from 2014. And we’ve made it easy for you to take a product through the necessary regulatory compliance steps, with the Raspberry Pi Integrator Programme.”

Source : RPiF : Approved Design Partners

