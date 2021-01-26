Palmer Apple TV+ film starring Justin Timberlake

Apple has shared a new trailer for its upcoming Apple TV+ film starring Justin Timberlake, Alisha Wainwright, June Squibb, and Juno Temple and will be premiering on the Apple streaming service this Friday. Timberlake takes on the role of a former college football star now ex-convict, who starts to mentor a young boy (Ryder Allen) Check out the teaser trailer below to learn more about the new film directed by Fisher Stevens.

“After 12 years in prison, former high school football star Eddie Palmer returns home to put his life back together—and forms an unlikely bond with Sam, an outcast boy from a troubled home. But Eddie’s past threatens to ruin his new life and family. “

Source : Apple TV+

