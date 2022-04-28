OxygenOS 12 Open Beta release for the OnePlus Nord 2

OnePlus has announced that it has released OxygenOS 12 Open Beta for its OnePlus Nord 2 smartphone, the software is based on Google’s Android 12 OS.

The new OxygenOS 12 Open Beta software is now available to download for the OnePlus Nord 2 and it brings a range of new feature to the handset.

Please note that some features of the Pac-Man edition may disappear after upgrading this build, so we recommend that OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition users skip this update and experience the new version at a later stage.

Key updates

System Newly added Smart Battery Engine, a feature that prolongs battery life based on smart algorithms and biomimetic self-restoration technology Optimized AI System Booster to 2.1 for your system to run smoothly even when the load is high Optimized desktop icons with improved textures, by using a design inspired by brand-new materials and uniting lights and layers Optimized Extra HD, a feature that can significantly enhance image and video resolutions

Dark mode Dark mode now supports three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience

Shelf New additional style options for Cards, making data contents more visual and easier to read Newly added access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, allowing you to search multiple contents on your phone, including Apps, Settings, Media Data, etc Newly added OnePlus Watch Card in Shelf, to easily glance at your health status

Work-Life Balance Work-Life Balance feature is now available to all users, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings WLB 2.0 now supports automatic Work/Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customized App notification profiles according to the personalization

Gallery Gallery now allows you to switch between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing

Canvas AOD Canvas AOD brings you new diverse styles of lines and colors, for a more personalized lock screen experience with inspiring visuals Optimized software algorithm and improved face recognition to better identify the features and skin color of different figures

Games Newly added the HyperBoost end-to-end frame rate stabilizer



Known issues

You might be unable to use Face Unlock in the dark after turning on Brighten screen in dim light through Settings. Fortnite will crash when playing the game.

You can find out more information about the OxygenOS 12 Open Beta software for the OnePlus Nord 2 at the link below.

Source OnePlus

