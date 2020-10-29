OxygenOS 10.5.9 lands on the OnePlus Nord

OnePlus has released a software update for their OnePlus Nord smartphone, OxygenOS 10.5.9, the update brings some new features to the handset.

Included in the update is some new features for Game Space, some update to the network and Bluetooth and more, you can see what is included in the update below.

Changelog

System Updated Android security patch to 2020.10 Improved system stability and general bug fixes

Game Space Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode. You can now choose three ways of notifications: text-only heads up and block just for your immersive gaming experience Newly added quick reply feature in a small window for Whatsapp and INS (Enable it by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode) Newly added mis-touch prevention feature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out

Bluetooth Improved Bluetooth connection stability

Network Improved network stability



