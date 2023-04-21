Oxenfree II Lost Signals adventure game launches July 12

A release date for the highly anticipated sequel to the original Oxenfree adventure game has been confirmed this week. Offering players a supernatural mystery, horror game developed and published by Night School Studio which was first launched back in January 2016. Oxenfree is a graphic adventure played from a 2.5D perspective, with three-dimensional characters navigating two-dimensional environments and the sequel follows in this retro style.

Five years after the events of Oxenfree, Riley returns to her hometown of Camena to investigate mysterious radio signals. What she finds is more than she bargained for. Oxenfree II Lost Signals will be officially launching on Steam and available to play on the Netflix streaming service from July 12, 2023 onwards.

“Inspired by 1980s horror movies and coming of age films, OXENFREE II: Lost Signals takes an unconventional approach to the adventure genre, giving players a unique gaming experience they won’t soon forget.”

Oxenfree II adventure game

“OXENFREE II: Lost Signals is the mind-bending follow-up to the critically-acclaimed narrative adventure game OXENFREE from Night School Studio. Play it as a standalone story or dive deeper by playing the original – also available on Netflix. In the small coastal town of Camena, unnaturally occurring electromagnetic waves are suddenly causing interference with electrical and radio equipment. Reluctantly, Riley Poverly, an environmental researcher, returns to her hometown to investigate the mystery, but what she finds is more than she bargained for.”

“As you go on this journey with Riley, you’ll shape every step of the story through your choices. How you choose to deal with the supernatural events at hand will forever alter the future.”

