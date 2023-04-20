Firnament puzzle-adventure game from the makers of Myst

If you are a fan of puzzled adventure games in the style of Myst you might be interested in a new game launching next month called Firnament. The game is a new puzzle adventure created by the same legendary game studio behind the best-selling games Myst and Riven. Check out the latest trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from their latest creation which will be launching in approximately four weeks time.

Firmament has been specifically designed to play on either 2D screens or virtual reality headsets and the VR experience of Firmament includes both Free Roam and Teleport modes. Firmament supports the Valve Index, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Rift S, and Quest 2 via Oculus Link. Featuring many “comfort level” features for both new and experienced VR users, including the option to enable smooth or snap turning, quick travel up stairs and ladders, vertical height quantization, and more.

Firmament launch date trailer

“Firmament is a new puzzle-adventure game by the legendary game studio behind the best-selling games Myst and Riven. Featuring deep storytelling and world-building, discover the story of this seemingly abandoned world as yoFirnamentu explore and unlock the mysteries of 3 unique Realms… and beyond! Featuring a unique steampunk aesthetic, Firmament invites you to explore the legendary deep world-building Cyan Worlds is known for. Firmament is a fantastic visual feast, with thrilling new sights to see around every corner. At the same time, the world of Firmament feels completely plausible; as though it were constructed with a bigger purpose in mind… A purpose you will be compelled to discover as you play.”

“You are not entirely alone in Firmament. In addition to The Adjunct, you are joined by a mysterious apparition, who has a story of her own to share with you. As you explore you will be introduced to 3 Realms – each with secrets and mysteries to reveal. What purpose do the Realms serve? Can the spirit who accompanies you be trusted?”

