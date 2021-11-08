OWC Mercury Pro U.2 Dual Thunderbolt desktop storage solution

OWC has introduced their new dual bay Thunderbolt desktop storage solution in the form of the OWC Mercury Pro U.2 Dual. OWC have made the new storage system available in a number of capacities as well as an empty shell allowing you to add your own preferred drives. The barebones storage solution starts from $300 and 2TB, 4TB, 8TB, and 16TB versions are available with prices starting from $549.

OWC Mercury Pro U.2 Dual Thunderbolt storage

– Blazing fast: Utilize Thunderbolt’s full 2800MB/s data bandwidth

– Unrivaled Capacity up to 16TB: The only dual-bay solution with up to two NVMe U.2 SSDs

– Cross Platform Compatible: Use the same drive between a Mac and a PC with OWC MacDrive for Windows

– Additional Connectivity: Add up to five Thunderbolt devices, a display, or your choice of a USB-C or DisplayPort device via the second Thunderbolt USB-C port

Easy Drive Monitoring: Front panel activity LEDs offer an instant status update

– Deployment Ready: Solutions undergo a rigorous multi-step performance certification

– Worry-free: Up to 3 Year OWC Limited Warranty and lifetime support

“With the OWC Mercury Pro U.2 Dual, we wanted to build a storage solution for everyone that could handle any task or workflow,” said Larry O’Connor, CEO and Founder of OWC. “It’s perfect for everything from routine backups, storing photos, music, you name it, making the OWC Mercury Pro U.2 Dual the ideal drive for Mac or PC.”

“The OWC Mercury Pro U.2 Dual offers up to 16TB of storage for creative pros, small office/home office users, students, and families to save, access, backup, and edit work and personal files. It utilizes Thunderbolt’s full 2800MB/s of data bandwidth to function nearly 6x faster than your typical SSD. Dual drive bays house two NVMe U.2 SSDs for streamlined, easy-to-manage RAID storage. A super easy, plug and play design makes the OWC Mercury Pro U.2 Dual the most convenient drive to use. Just connect the included Thunderbolt cable to your machine or OWC docking solution and start saving, editing, and sharing at warp speed.”

Source : OWC

