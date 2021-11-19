Overfinch Heritage Field Edition costs £285,000

Older Range Rovers are becoming more and more popular and more expensive and now Overfinch is taking some of these older models and producing the Overfinch Heritage Field Edition.

The Overfinch Heritage Field Edition is basically a 1993 Range Rover LSE that has been built completely from the ground up and it will set you back a massive £285,000 and that doesn’t even include the VAT.

Every Overfinch Heritage project starts with a carefully-sourced, qualifying Land Rover of outstanding provenance. This original vehicle becomes our blank canvas, the genesis of an incredible restoration program.

We collaborate on all aspects of the build: from personalized colour and trim to exquisite detailing, from powertrain preferences to component choices.

The pinnacle of remastering requires Overfinch technicians and craftspeople, working together in UK & North American facilities.

Their level of expertise in maintenance, restoration, fabrication, and paintwork is unrivaled.

The car has had basically everything upgraded, it comes with a 6.2 litre LS3 V8 engine and it features a bespoke gun and drinks cabinet and Emerald Green Paint, and a tan leather interior. The updated `range Rover LSE comes with a six-speed automatic gearbox and the car produces 430 horsepower and 428 lb ft of torque.

You can find out more information about the new Overfinch Heritage Field Edition over at the Overfinch website at the link below.

Source Overfinch, Top Gear

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals