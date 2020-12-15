Outside the Wire sci-fi film trailer released by Netflix

Netflix has released a new trailer for its upcoming science-fiction film directed by Mikael Håfström and starring Anthony Mackie as Harp, an android military officer, Damson Idris as Leo, a drone pilot, Emily Beecham, Michael Kelly and Pilou Asbæk.

The films plot revolves around an android officer played by Anthony Mackie who works with a drone pilot, played by Damson Idris to stop a global catastrophe. Check out the latest trailer to be released by Netflix below.

“Set in the future, Harp (Damson Idris), a drone pilot, is sent into a deadly militarized zone where he finds himself working for Leo (Anthony Mackie), an android officer, tasked to locate a doomsday device before the insurgents do. Outside the Wire is directed by Mikael Håfström. “

Source : Netflix

