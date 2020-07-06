This Week On Xbox features Outriders, Warframe, Warzone and more

This week Major Nelson is taking a look at the latest update to the Warframe game, as well as Outriders, the COD Warzone mid-season update and more. Outriders is an upcoming third-person shooter developed by a Polish producer People Can Fly and published by Square Enix. “Humanity’s efforts to colonize the alien planet Enoch went astray as the expedition team encountered a massive energy storm, known as “The Anomaly”, during their search for a mysterious signal–which may indicate hope for humanity’s future. The storm grants both Enoch’s inhabitants and the colonists superpowers.”

Within Outriders players engage in role-playing elements, and can explore different hub areas, talk to non-playable characters and complete side missions. Cutscenes provide a dialogue tree allowing players to decide the outcome of some conversations, although it does not affect the story’s progression. The game can be played solo and but also features a three-player cooperative multiplayer mode if preferred.

Don’t forget you can watch This Week On Xbox from the Community section of the Xbox One dashboard in Canada, the UK and the US or watch it on the Xbox YouTube channel.

Source : Major Nelson

