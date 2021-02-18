Outer Wilds arrives on Nintendo Switch summer 2021

This week it has been confimed the adventure game Outer Wilds will be arriving on the Nintendo Switch during the summer months of this year. Winner of Best Game at the 2020 BAFTA Games Awards and named Game of the Year 2019 by Giant Bomb, Polygon, Eurogamer, and The Guardian, Outer Wilds is an open world mystery about a solar system trapped in an endless time loop. Check out the announcement trailer below Outer Wilds game created by Annapurna Interactive.

– Welcome to the Space Program! You’re the newest recruit of Outer Wilds Ventures, a fledgling space program searching for answers in a strange, constantly evolving solar system.

– Mysteries of the Solar System… What lurks in the heart of the ominous Dark Bramble? Who built the alien ruins on the Moon? Can the endless time loop be stopped? Answers await you in the most dangerous reaches of space.

– A World That Changes Over Time ….The planets of Outer Wilds are packed with hidden locations that change with the passage of time. Visit an underground city of before it’s swallowed by sand, or explore the surface of a planet as it crumbles beneath your feet. Every secret is guarded by hazardous environments and natural catastrophes.

– Grab Your Intergalactic Hiking Gear! …Strap on your hiking boots, check your oxygen levels, and get ready to venture into space. Use a variety of unique gadgets to probe your surroundings, track down mysterious signals, decipher ancient alien writing, and roast the perfect marshmallow.

Source : Nintendo

