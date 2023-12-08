Outdoor adventure everything proof pants and shirt

Designed to adapt to a wide range of climates and conditions, these outdoor clothes offer an impressive array of features that make them suitable for everything from casual city strolls to arctic expeditions. The pants, in particular, are a marvel of adaptability. They are designed to transform into shorts, making them suitable for both hot and cold climates. This transformative feature allows users to adjust their clothing to match the weather conditions, adding a level of versatility that is rare in traditional outdoor wear.

Early bird discounts are now available for the cutting-edge project from roughly $102 or £87 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 36% off the MSRP, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Complementing this adaptability is a specialized waist system that ensures a snug fit, regardless of the wearer’s movements or activities. This system is designed to provide comfort and prevent the pants from slipping, a common issue in outdoor clothing.

Outdoor adventure pants and shirt

But the features of these pants extend beyond mere comfort. They also boast a 20k waterproof and breathability rating, offering superior protection against harsh elements. Whether you’re trudging through a rainforest or scaling a snowy mountain, these pants are designed to keep you dry and comfortable.

Integrated into the design of the pants are compartments for protective pads, offering an added layer of safety during more physically demanding activities. These compartments double as hidden pockets, providing ample storage that could potentially eliminate the need for a backpack. Additionally, the pants have adjustable waist and hems for a custom fit and removable suspenders, adding to their versatility.

If the outdoor adventure campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2024. To learn more about the outdoor adventure everything proof pants and shirt project appraise the promotional video below.

The shirt, meanwhile, is a testament to the potential of high-tech fabrics. It is made from Graphene-integrated fabric, a material that is known for its strength and heat-conducting properties. This advanced material, combined with a state-of-the-art ventilation system, ensures that the shirt can regulate body temperature effectively, keeping the wearer cool in hot climates and warm in colder ones.

But the shirt’s features don’t stop at temperature regulation. It also has six concealed pockets, providing extensive storage options for gear or personal items. A high-neck design offers protection against hazards and can convert to a standard collar for a more casual look, making this shirt suitable for both outdoor adventures and city escapes.

The aesthetics of both the pants and the shirt are designed to suit a variety of environments. The sleek, modern designs are as at home in an urban environment as they are in the wilderness, making this clothing kit a versatile option for those who value both function and style.

This high-tech, versatile clothing kit is a game-changer in the world of outdoor gear. With features like transformable pants, a specialized waist system, a high waterproof and breathability rating, integrated compartments for protective pads, ample storage, an advanced ventilation system, Graphene-integrated fabric, and adaptable aesthetics, these garments are designed to take on any environment. Whether you’re planning a trek through the desert, a journey through the rainforest, or an arctic expedition, this clothing kit is designed to adapt and protect, making it a must-have for the modern adventurer.

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and build specifications for the everything proof pants and shirt, jump over to the official outdoor adventure crowd funding campaign page by navigating to the link below.

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



