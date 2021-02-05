Outbreak The Nightmare Chronicles Definitive Edition launches on Xbox Series X and S

Major Nelson has announced the arrival of the Outbreak: The Nightmare Chronicles Definitive Edition on the Xbox X and S consoles. Outbreak: The Nightmare Chronicles is an unforgiving survival horror experience. Death lurks behind each door as you fight to survive with the limited supplies at your disposal. Search rooms thoroughly and make the right choice when to fight – or flee – from the monstrosities. The Outbreak: The Nightmare Chronicles Definitive Edition game developed by Dead Drop Studios is now available to purchase priced at $12 from the Xbox online store.

“As the city burns and the countryside is engulfed by the epidemic, you’re now alone and forced to live with this new reality. Monstrous beasts and disfigured remnants roam freely with their numbers increasing rapidly. Scattered and separated from your fellow survivors, you’ve fled into a large manor estate to escape the relentless horde. Your only goal now is survival. Explore the manor, locate supplies and find a way to wake from this nightmare. But somehow… you know your fate is already sealed. “

“Featuring classic hardcore survival horror gameplay in a directed single-player experience, you’ll need to stay on your toes to stay alive. You have a limited inventory and you’ll need to leverage supply caches to store your equipment for use later. Saving your game is also highly restrictive and you’ll need to locate the means to record your progress as you explore. Lydia’s adventure is just the beginning… can you survive the chronicles and determine the fate of the other survivors? Story Mode: Survive through a classic single-player survival horror experience. Battle Mode: Tough as nails action mode where you scrounge and fight to reach the exit. Cinematic: Experience your last moments through fixed cameras and beautiful environments. Explore: Search rooms and read logs to find keys and solve puzzles to survive. Fight or Flee: Engage threats directly or run away to safety in another room.”

“Classic: True hardcore classic survival horror with a limited inventory and deadly foes. Progress: Saving is limited and restricted. Find floppy disks to record your progress. Storage: Manage your limited inventory by finding and storing items in caches. Difficult: Play across multiple difficulty modes, including the one hit kill Nightmares mode. Defense: Utilize numerous firearms and melee weapons against the undead.”

Source : Major Nelson : Dead Drop Studios

