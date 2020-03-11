Ori And The Will Of The Wisps lands on PC and Xbox One

Developer Moon Studios and Microsoft’s Major Nelson has this week announced the availability of Ori And The Will Of The Wisps on the Xbox One and Windows 10 platforms, with the game supporting Xbox Played Anywhere.

“The little spirit Ori is no stranger to peril, but when a fateful flight puts the owlet Ku in harm’s way, it will take more than bravery to bring a family back together, heal a broken land, and discover Ori’s true destiny. From the creators of the acclaimed action-platformer Ori and the Blind Forest comes the highly anticipated sequel. Embark on an all-new adventure in a vast world filled with new friends and foes that come to life in stunning, hand-painted artwork. Set to a fully orchestrated original score, Ori and the Will of the Wisps continues the Moon Studios tradition of tightly crafted platforming action and deeply emotional storytelling.”

Source : Ori The Game

