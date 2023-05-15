Organize your workspace with the Ro-Peg rotating peg board

Ro-Peg is a convenient 360° rotating pegboard that can be used to help you organize your workspace and a wide variety of different items from tools to cables and gadgets. Simply mount the pegboard to your work surface or desktop either above or below and keep your most useful gadgets at hand. Early bird reservation pledges are now available for the original project from roughly $89 or £72 (depending on current exchange rates).

“We bring you the first in the world, a one-of-a-kind DIY dual surface metal rotating pegboard organizer system, Ro-Prg 360°. This rotating board enhances daily efficiency by adding vertical storage to any workstation. The award-winning organizer System will change the way you organize your workspace.”

Organize your workspace

“The main aim of a rotating pegboard is to make your own customized desk storage solution without a leveling process or a drill exercise. Introducing Ro-Peg 360°: a dual-surface rotating pegboard organizer system for your home and office. With this rotating pegboard system, you can keep the items you use frequently close at hand and visible.”

Assuming that the Ro-Peg funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2023. To learn more about the Ro-Peg peg board project sift the promotional video below.

“This DIY pegboard organizing system boosts your daily workflow and organizes your desk with a cool-looking system. You are free to mix and match pegboard accessories on either side to achieve the desired effect while saving and beautifying your space. An easy quickly-attach system allows for simple assembly in minutes. A sturdy steel construction & powder coated surface provides a rugged yet classy look and solid & long-lasting performance.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and performance metrics for the peg board, jump over to the official Ro-Peg crowd funding campaign page by proceeding to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals