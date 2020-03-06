ORBITKEY Nest organizer passes $500,000 in funding

After launching on Kickstarter earlier this month the Orbitkey Nest organiser has raised over $500,000 thanks to over 4400 backers with still 21 days remaining. The portable and customisable desk organiser with an in-built wireless charger required just a pledge goal of around $20,000 to make the jump from concept to production.

If your every day carry (EDC) cables, accessories and gadgets are becoming a little unwieldy, lost in your bag or left at home, you may be interested in a new portable and customisable desk organiser.

The Orbitkey Nest has been designed to provide a small carry case for your everyday essentials and is equipped with a wireless charger enabling you to top up your smartphone, headphones and more while on the move. Created by Orbitkey the Nest has this week launched via Kickstarter and already raised over $200,000 thanks to over 2,000 backers.

“At Orbitkey, we believe that life’s better when everything has its place. Which is why we designed Nest – to help you spend less time searching through mess looking for things, and more time on things that matter. Nest will help you declutter and organise – allowing you to be more productive and efficient at work. Comfortably store all your daily necessities inside Nest. Separate the top tray from the internal storage to easily retrieve items while you work at your desk. The leather lid serves as a beautiful tray for the things you regularly reach for while you work – maximising desk space and keeping things in place.“

Source : Kickstarter

