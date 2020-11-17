OPPO X 2021 rollable concept smartphone unveiled

Oppo has unveiled a new concept smartphone, the OPPO X 2021 and it features a rollable display, the company announced the device at their INNO Day 2020 event.

The OPPO X 2021 comes with a 6.7 inch rollable display and when it is rolled out it expands the display to 7.4 inches.

The video below gives us a look at this new concept smartphone, it uses a rollable OLED display, it looks interesting from the video.

Those are the only details we know about the device so far, as soon as we get some more information about it we will let you guys know.

Source Android Central

