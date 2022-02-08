Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G now available in India

The Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G smartphone is now available to buy in India, the handset retails for INR 39,999 which is about $535 at the current exchange rate.
The handset is available direct from Oppo and through Flipkart and a number of other retailers in India, and it comes in a choice of two colors, black and blue.
As a reminder, the new Oppo Reno7 Pro comes with a 6.5 inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz resolution and it features a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor. It also comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, plus it has a virtual RAM feature that gives you an extra 7GB.
The device features a 4500 mAh battery that comes with 65W fast charging that supports SuperVOOC 2.0, ColorOS 12 which is based on Android 11.
The Oppo Reno7 Pro smartphone comes with a range of cameras, the is a single camera on the front of the device and three cameras on the back.
On the rear, there is a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front of the handset, there is a 32 megapixel that is designed for taking Selfies and for video calls. The handset is now available to buy in India from the various retailers mentioned above.
Source GSM Arena