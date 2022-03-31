Oppo Reno7 4G smartphone gets official

Oppo has launched a new smartphone, the Oppo Reno7 4G and we have all the details on this new Android device.

The Oppo Reno7 4G features a 6.43 inch AMOLED display that comes with a Full HD+ resolution, the handset also has a 90Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 5.

The new Oppo smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 mobile processor and it comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, it also comes with a virtual RAM feature which will give you an extra 5GB.

The handset comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front of the device and three cameras on the back of the device. The three rear cameras include a 64-megapixel main camera, which is accompanied by a 2-megapixel depth camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

On the front of the new Oppo Reno7 4G there is a 32-megapixel camera that has been designed for making video calls and for taking selfies. The handset features a 4500 mAh battery and it comes with SuperVOOC 33W fast charging.

The new Oppo Reno7 smartphone is available to pre-order in Indonesia and the handset will retail for IDR 5,200,000 which is about $265 at the current exchange rate. it will come in two colors, black, and orange,

Source GSM Arena

