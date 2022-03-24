OPPO Find X5 5G Series land on Vodafone EVO

Vodafone has announced that the new OPPO Find X5 5G Series of smartphones is now available with Vodafone EVO.

The range includes the Oppo Find X5 Pro 5G, the Find X5 5G and the Find X5 Lite 5G, the three handsets are available on a range of plans with the carrier.

The latest smartphones from OPPO are now available with Vodafone EVO, the flexible mobile offering that makes the latest devices easier to afford than ever before. Customers can decide how much they want to pay upfront for their new device, as well as choosing the length of their contract – anything from 12 to 36 months at 0% APR. Vodafone EVO customers can also take advantage of flexible upgrades, allowing them to get a new phone from 12 months into their plan, as well as choosing to trade-in their old smartphone to make their next handset more affordable. For more information on Vodafone EVO – please click here.



Featuring a next-generation Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, a 6.7in AMOLED display and a 5,000 mAh capacity battery which can be fully charged in just 30 minutes, the OPPO Find X5 Pro 5G is now available for £40 a month (£49 upfront cost) on a 36-month device plan and 24-month airtime plan – including 2GB of data and 4 Xtra benefits.

You can find out more details about the OPPO Find X5 5G Series of smartphones over at Vodafone at the link below.

Source Vodafone

