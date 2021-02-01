OPPO Reno5 Pro+ could launched Globally soon

The OPPO Reno5 Pro smartphone launched in India in January and now it looks like the device could be launching globally, it will apparently launch as the OPPO Reno5 Pro+.

The OPPO Reno5 Pro+ is expected to come with the same specifications which will include a Dimensity 1000+ mobile processor and it comes with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The handset will also feature a 6.55 inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The device will come with a range of camera which will include a 64 megapixel main camera on the back, plus an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera. There is also a 32 megapixel camera on the front for video chat and Selfies.

source Playfuldroid

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals