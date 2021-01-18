Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G launched in India

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G smartphone has now launched in India and the handset comes with the same specifications as the previously announced Chinese version.

The handset comes with a 6.55 inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The device is powered by a Dimensity 1000+ mobile processor and it comes with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G features a range of high end cameras, this includes a 64 megapixel main camera on the back, plus an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera.

On the front of the device there is a 32 megapixel camera for Selfies and video chat, the handset also comes with a 4350 mAh battery and 65W fast charging.

Source GSM Arena

