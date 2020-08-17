OPPO Reno4 Pro Artist Limited Edition smartphone launched

Oppo has launched a new limited edition smartphone, the OPPO Reno4 Pro Artist Limited Edition and the handset is in collaboration with artist James Jean.

The OPPO Reno4 Pro Artist Limited Edition will retail for 4,299 Yuan which is about $619 at the current exchange rate.

The device comes with a 6.55 inch AKOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and it is powered by a Snapdragon 765G mobile processor.

The handset comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and it features a 32 megapixel front camera for Selfies and triple rear cameras. The three rear cameras include a 48 megapixel main camera, 13 megapixel telephoto camera and a 12 megapixel ultrawide camera.

Source Gizmo China

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals