OPPO Reno13 vs. Galaxy S24 FE Which Phone Wins

The OPPO Reno13 and Samsung Galaxy S24 FE are two of the most eagerly awaited smartphones of the year, each offering distinct advantages tailored to different user preferences. The Galaxy S24 FE impresses with its wireless charging capabilities and exceptional display brightness, while the Reno13 series focuses on faster charging, larger batteries, and innovative design elements. This detailed comparison from Sam Beckman examines their features in detail, helping you decide which device aligns best with your needs.

Unboxing: What’s in the Box?

The OPPO Reno13 and Reno13 Pro offer a complete unboxing experience, providing everything you need to get started. Inside the box, you’ll find:

An 80W fast charger

A USB-A to USB-C cable

A SIM ejector tool

A pre-applied screen protector

In contrast, the Galaxy S24 FE takes a minimalist approach, excluding a charger and screen protector. This means you’ll need to purchase these accessories separately, which can be inconvenient for users who prefer a ready-to-use package. If you value a more user-friendly unboxing experience, the Reno13 series clearly stands out.

Design and Build: Premium Meets Practicality

Both smartphones feature premium glass and metal builds, but the Reno13 series distinguishes itself with frosted finishes and unique textures that enhance its aesthetic appeal. The Reno13 Pro goes further with IP68/IP69 water resistance, allowing underwater photography and offering a one-tap water drainage feature for added convenience. While the Galaxy S24 FE is also IP68-rated, it lacks these advanced water-resistance functionalities.

The Reno13 series is also thinner and lighter, making it more portable and comfortable to hold. If durability, portability, and innovative design are priorities, the Reno13 series delivers a more refined and practical experience.

Display: Brightness vs. Immersion

The Reno13 Pro features a 1.5K resolution and an impressive 93.8% screen-to-body ratio, offering an immersive viewing experience with symmetrical bezels. The standard Reno13 provides a Full HD+ resolution and a 93.4% screen-to-body ratio, maintaining a high level of visual appeal.

On the other hand, the Galaxy S24 FE offers a Full HD resolution and an 88% screen-to-body ratio, but compensates with exceptional brightness, reaching up to 1900 nits, compared to the Reno13 series’ 1200 nits. This makes the Galaxy S24 FE a better choice for users who frequently use their devices outdoors or in bright environments. If immersive design and screen-to-body ratio are more important, the Reno13 series excels, while the Galaxy S24 FE shines in brightness and outdoor visibility.

Battery and Charging: Speed vs. Convenience

The Reno13 series leads in battery capacity and charging speed, offering significant advantages for users who prioritize efficiency.

The Reno13 includes a 5600mAh battery that charges fully in just 47 minutes .

that charges fully in just . The Reno13 Pro features a slightly larger 5800mAh battery with a similar charging time.

In comparison, the Galaxy S24 FE is equipped with a smaller 4700mAh battery and supports 25W charging, which takes approximately 80 minutes to fully charge. However, the Galaxy S24 FE includes wireless charging, a feature absent in the Reno13 series.

If fast charging and longer battery life are essential, the Reno13 series is the clear winner. For users who value the convenience of wireless charging, the Galaxy S24 FE offers a distinct advantage.

Performance and Gaming: Power Meets Efficiency

The Reno13 series is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chipset, which is optimized for gaming with features like AI Hyper Boost and enhanced cooling systems. This ensures smoother performance and better thermal management during intensive tasks such as gaming or multitasking.

The Galaxy S24 FE, on the other hand, uses the Exynos 2400 chipset, which provides slightly better raw performance but is less energy-efficient. While the Exynos chipset may appeal to users seeking higher benchmark scores, the Reno13 series offers a more balanced and consistent performance, particularly for gamers and heavy multitaskers.

Software and AI: Innovation vs. Familiarity

The Reno13 series runs on ColorOS 15, based on Android 15, and introduces advanced AI tools such as:

AI Reply for smarter notifications

AI Night Portrait for enhanced low-light photography

AI Motion Tools for dynamic video editing

Additionally, the Reno13 series includes O+ Connect, which allows seamless file sharing with iPhones, bridging the gap between Android and iOS ecosystems.

The Galaxy S24 FE operates on One UI 6.1, built on Android 14, and offers a familiar and user-friendly interface. While it includes some AI features, it lacks the fluidity and innovation seen in ColorOS 15. If innovative software and AI capabilities are important to you, the Reno13 series provides a more forward-thinking experience.

Camera: Zoom and Selfies Redefined

The Reno13 Pro excels in camera performance with:

A 50MP main sensor for detailed shots

for detailed shots A 3.5x telephoto lens for superior zoom capabilities

for superior zoom capabilities A 50MP selfie camera with autofocus for sharp and vibrant self-portraits

The standard Reno13 also features 50MP main and selfie cameras, maintaining high-quality imaging across the lineup.

In comparison, the Galaxy S24 FE includes a 50MP main camera, a standard telephoto lens, and a 10MP selfie camera. While the Galaxy S24 FE delivers solid performance, the Reno13 Pro’s advanced zoom and high-resolution selfie camera make it a more compelling choice for photography enthusiasts.

Additional Features: Portability and Value

The Reno13 series compensates for the absence of wireless charging with thinner and lighter designs, enhancing portability. Both Reno13 models come with some pre-installed bloatware, which can be removed for a cleaner user experience.

In terms of pricing, the Reno13 series is more affordable than the Galaxy S24 FE, offering better value for its feature set. If budget and portability are key considerations, the Reno13 series emerges as a strong contender.

Choosing the Right Fit

The OPPO Reno13 and Reno13 Pro deliver exceptional value with standout features like fast charging, larger batteries, advanced AI tools, and premium design. The Galaxy S24 FE, while excelling in wireless charging, display brightness, and overall performance, falls short in areas such as charging speed and design innovation.

Ultimately, your choice will depend on your priorities:

If you value innovative features , affordability , and innovative design , the Reno13 series is the better option.

, , and , the Reno13 series is the better option. If a brighter display and wireless charging are more important, the Galaxy S24 FE may be the right choice for you.

Here are more guides from our previous articles and guides related to OPPO Reno13 that you may find helpful.

Source & Image Credit: Sam Beckman



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals