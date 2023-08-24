OPPO Reno10 5G lands in the UK

The new OPPO Reno10 5G smartphone is now available to buy in the UK, the device is available from the Oppo online store for £399 and also from mobile carrier EE with a contract, the handset comes with a range of features.

OPPO today announced the launch of its latest Reno smartphone — the OPPO Reno10 5G — in the UK. Inheriting the iconic thin and lightweight design of the Reno series, the new Reno10 5G features a more comfortable grip and premium visual experience with a 3D curved design that measures as little as 7.89mm[1] in thickness and weighs just 185g[2].



Equipped with SUPERVOOCTM flash charge and OPPO’s exclusive Battery Health Engine, the Reno10 5G provides faster charging with longer-lasting battery life. Together with a powerful SoC, large storage, an upgraded Ultra-conductive Cooling System, and the latest ColorOS 13.1, the Reno10 5G delivers strong and reliable performance alongside an all-round smooth experience guaranteed for up to four years.



The Reno10 5G is also equipped with an Ultra-Clear Portrait Camera System consisting of a triple camera combo that includes an industry-first 32MP Telephoto Portrait Camera powered by a Sony IMX709 RGBW sensor. With the 2X optical zoom of the Telephoto Portrait Camera and upgraded Portrait Mode, the Reno10 5G is designed to help users shoot natural, ultra-clear portraits in any situation, continuing to live up to the Reno series’ role as The Portrait Expert.

You can find out more information about the new OPPO Reno10 5G smartphone over at Oppo at the link below, the device is now available to buy and pricing for the handset starts at £399.

Source Oppo



