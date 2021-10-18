Oppo Reno 7 specifications revealed

It looks like we have some details on a new smartphone from Oppo, the Oppo Reno 7 as the handsets specifications have been leaked online.
The device will come with a 6.5 inch display that will feature a 90Hz refresh rate and come with a MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor.
The handset will come with a a choice of RAM and storage and it woill feature a 4500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging.
The new Oppo Reno 7 will come with a range of high end cameras, this will include a single Selfie camera and a triple rear camera setup.
The three rear cameras will include a 50 megapixel main sensor, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel camera. On the front of the handset there is a 32 megapixel camera which is designed for taking Selfies and making video calls.
#Oppo Reno 7 specs
– 6.5″ FHD+ BOE display
– 90hz refresh rate, 10bit colour
– Mediatek Dimensity 920
– LPDDR4X ram
– UFS 3.1
– 4500mAh battery with 65 Watt
– 50MP IMX766 + 8MP IMX355 + 2MP
– 32MP IMX615
– Z axis linear motor
– NFC
– VC liquid coolinghttps://t.co/kg6Zw9FbxV pic.twitter.com/D6GwqSp4NK
— Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) October 15, 2021
As soon as we get some more details on the Oppo Reno 7 and confirmation of the specificatioons and a release date, we will let you know.
Source Abhishek Yadav, Notebookcheck
Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals
Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.