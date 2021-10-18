Geeky Gadgets

Oppo Reno 7 specifications revealed

Oppo Reno 7

It looks like we have some details on a new smartphone from Oppo, the Oppo Reno 7 as the handsets specifications have been leaked online.

The device will come with a 6.5 inch display that will feature a 90Hz refresh rate and come with a MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor.

The handset will come with a a choice of RAM and storage and it woill feature a 4500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging.

The new Oppo Reno 7  will come with a range of high end cameras, this will include a single Selfie camera and a triple rear camera setup.

The three rear cameras will include a 50 megapixel main sensor, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel camera. On the front of the handset there is a 32 megapixel camera which is designed for taking Selfies and making video calls.

As soon as we get some more details on the Oppo Reno 7 and confirmation of the specificatioons and a release date, we will let you know.

Source Abhishek Yadav, Notebookcheck

