Oppo Reno 7 specifications revealed

It looks like we have some details on a new smartphone from Oppo, the Oppo Reno 7 as the handsets specifications have been leaked online.

The device will come with a 6.5 inch display that will feature a 90Hz refresh rate and come with a MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor.

The handset will come with a a choice of RAM and storage and it woill feature a 4500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging.

The new Oppo Reno 7 will come with a range of high end cameras, this will include a single Selfie camera and a triple rear camera setup.

The three rear cameras will include a 50 megapixel main sensor, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel camera. On the front of the handset there is a 32 megapixel camera which is designed for taking Selfies and making video calls.

#Oppo Reno 7 specs – 6.5″ FHD+ BOE display

– 90hz refresh rate, 10bit colour

– Mediatek Dimensity 920

– LPDDR4X ram

– UFS 3.1

– 4500mAh battery with 65 Watt

– 50MP IMX766 + 8MP IMX355 + 2MP

– 32MP IMX615

– Z axis linear motor

– NFC

– VC liquid coolinghttps://t.co/kg6Zw9FbxV pic.twitter.com/D6GwqSp4NK — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) October 15, 2021

As soon as we get some more details on the Oppo Reno 7 and confirmation of the specificatioons and a release date, we will let you know.

Source Abhishek Yadav, Notebookcheck

