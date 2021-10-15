Geeky Gadgets

Oppo K9s launching October 20th

We recently heard some leaked specifications on the new Oppo K9s smartphone and now we have details on a launch date.

The Oppo K9S will apparently be made official by Oppo on the 20th of October, the handset is rumored to come with a 6.59 inch LCD display that will have a 120Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution.

The device will also come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G mobile processor and it will also come with a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM. It is also expected to come with a range of different storage options.

The Oppo K9S will have a rnage of cameras which will include a 16 megapixel front facing camera which is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls, on the back there is a triple camera setup.

The three rear cameras include a 64 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel auxiliary camera. The device will come in a choice of colors including grey, pink, black and a gradient option.

We will have full information on the new Oppo K9S smartphone when it is made official next week, including some photos of the device and a full list of specifications.

