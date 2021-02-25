Oppo Reno 5 K 5G smartphone unveiled

Oppo has launched its latest 5G smartphone, the Oppo Reno 5 K 5G and the handset comes with a 6.43 inch display.

The display comes with a Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate, it also comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G mobile processor.

The handset features two RAM options 8GB or 12GB and it also comes with a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage.

One the front of the new Oppo Reno 5 K 5G there is a 32 megapixel camera for Selfies, on the back there are four cameras.

These include a 64 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel macro and 2 megapixel depth camera. The handset also comes with a 4300 mAh battery and 65w fast charging.

The new Reno 5 K 5G will be available in a choice of three colors and it will be available from the 6th of March, as yet there are no details on how much it will cost.

Source GSM Arena

