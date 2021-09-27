Oppo K9 Pro smartphone gets official

We previously saw some photos of the new Oppo K9 Pro smartphone and now the handset is official, it is equipped with a 6.43 inch OLED display.

The display on the device comes with a Full HD+ resolution and it also features a 120Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz sampling rate.

The new Oppo K9 Pro smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 process0r and it comes with a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM.

The device also comes with a choice of two different storage options, 128GB or 256GB and it has a 4500 mAh battery and 60W fast charging. The fast charging can charge the handset from 0 to 50% in just 16 minutes.

The handset has a range of camera, on the back of the device there is a triple camera setup that includes a 64 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera.

On the front of the handset there is a 16 megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and also for making video calls and video conferencing.

The K9 Pro will be available in Glacier Blue or Obsidian Black and it will retail for CNY 2,199 for the 8GB model and CNY 2,699 for the 12GB model.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals