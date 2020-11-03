Oppo K7x smartphone to feature 5000 mAh battery

The new Oppo K7x smartphone will be made official tomorrow, we previously heard some specifications on the handset and now we have more details.

The Oppo K7x will apparently come with a 5,000 mAh battery an 30W fast charging, these details have now been confirmed by Oppo.

Yesterday we heard that the device would come with a Dimensity 720 5G mobile processor, plus 6GB or 8GB of RAM and a choice of 64GB, 128GB and 256GB.

It is also rumored to come with a 6.5 inch display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. We will have full details on the new Oppo K7x smartphone when it is made official tomorrow, including some actual photos of the device.

