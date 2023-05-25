Oppo K11x smartphone gets official

Oppo has announced a new Android smartphone, the Oppo K11x. The handset is equipped with a 6.72-inch LCD display that comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The device comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 mobile processor and it comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, the device also comes with a microSD card slot for extra storage.

The Oppo K11x smartphone comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front of the handset and two cameras on the rear. On the front of the handset, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking selfies.

On the back of the handset, there is a 108-megapixel main camera for photos and videos with a wide-angle lens, there is also a 2-megapixel depth camera. The device features a 5000 mAh battery and SuperVOOC fast charging.

The K11X comes with Android 13 and ColorOS 13.1 and the device will retail for 1499 yuan which is about $240 at the current exchange rate. it will ve available in a choice of two colors, Pearl and Jade Black.

Source Fonearena



