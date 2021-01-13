Oppo Find X3 smartphone is coming in March

We have been hearing lots of rumors about the new Oppo Find X3 smartphone, the handset was recently benchmarked and now Oppoi has confirmed that the handset is launching in March.

Previously we heard that the Oppo Find X3 would come with a 6.7 inch display with QHD+ resolution of 3216 x 1440 pixels, the displat with have a 120Hz refresh rate.

The new Find X3 will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor and it will come with 12 GB of RAM, we are also expecting a range of storage options.

The device will come with two 50 megapixel Sony IMX766 sensors, plus a 13 megapixel telephoto camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera.

The Oppo find X3 will feature Android 11 and a 4500 mAh battery and fast charging, we will have more details on the device closer to launch.

Source GSM Arena

