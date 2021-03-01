Oppo Find X3 Pro is coming March 11th

Oppo has revealed that they will be making their new Oppo Find X3 series of smartphones official on the 11th of March, this will include the new Oppo Find X3 Pro.

Oppo will be live streaming their press event on YouTube on the 11th of March and the event will start at 5 PM IST or 11:30AM GMT.

As a reminder theOppo Find X3 Pro smartphone will come with a 6.7 inch OLED display, possibly with a FHD+ resolution.

Processing will be provided by a Snapdragon 888 processor , plus 2GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and a range of high end cameras.

The cameras are expected to be two Sony IMX766 50 megapixel cameras on the back along with a 13 megapixel and a 3 megapixel camera. The front camera is rumored to come with 16 megapixels.

We will have full details on all of the new models in the Oppo Find X3 range of smartphones when they are launched later this month.

Source GSM Arena

