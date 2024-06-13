Oppo F27 Pro+ Smartphone unveiled.

Oppo has once again raised the bar with its latest release, the Oppo F27 Pro+. This smartphone is packed with impressive features that cater to both casual users and tech enthusiasts. If you’re in the market for a new smartphone or just curious about what Oppo has to offer, you will be pleased to dive into the details of this new device.

Display

The Oppo F27 Pro+ boasts a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, known for its vibrant color reproduction and high contrast. This screen supports a stunning 1 billion colors and operates at a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, making your interactions feel fluid and responsive. Whether you’re browsing the web or playing games, the display’s brightness levels are impressive, reaching up to 950 nits at peak. The typical brightness stands at 500 nits, with 800 nits in High Brightness Mode (HBM). This ensures excellent visibility even in bright outdoor conditions.

Design and Build

Encased in Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, the F27 Pro+ is designed to withstand the rigors of daily use. This advanced protection not only enhances the durability of the screen but also helps resist scratches and impacts. Its screen-to-body ratio of approximately 89.4% means you get more screen real estate in a sleek and modern form factor.

Performance

Under the hood, the Oppo F27 Pro+ is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset. This 6nm architecture chipset includes an octa-core CPU with two high-performance 2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 cores and six power-efficient 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 cores. This combination ensures that the phone handles multitasking and demanding applications with ease. The Mali-G68 MC4 GPU further supports smooth graphics performance, making it suitable for gaming and multimedia consumption.

Operating System

The phone runs on Android 14 with Oppo’s custom ColorOS 14. This provides a clean and intuitive user interface, along with a host of customization options to suit your personal preferences.

Storage and Memory

For storage, the F27 Pro+ offers two variants: 128GB with 8GB of RAM and 256GB with 8GB of RAM. Both configurations use UFS 3.1 technology, which ensures fast read and write speeds, enhancing overall system performance and app loading times. Unfortunately, there is no card slot for expandable storage, so you’ll need to choose your storage option wisely.

Camera System

Photography enthusiasts will find the dual-camera setup on the F27 Pro+ noteworthy. It features a 64 MP wide lens with an aperture of f/1.7 and phase detection autofocus (PDAF) for clear and detailed images. The second camera is a 2 MP macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture for close-up shots. This camera array supports a range of modes including HDR, panorama, and can record 4K video at 30fps. For slow-motion enthusiasts, it offers 1080p at up to 480fps and 720p at 960fps.

On the front, the 8 MP selfie camera with a f/2.0 aperture provides good quality images and supports video recording at 4K and 1080p with gyro-EIS, ensuring stable and clear footage.

Connectivity

In terms of connectivity, the F27 Pro+ is well-equipped. It supports Wi-Fi 6, providing faster internet speeds and better performance in crowded networks. It also features Bluetooth 5.3, offering improved range and data transfer rates. Although there’s no NFC support, it includes a useful infrared port.

Battery Life and Charging

Battery life is a strong suit for the F27 Pro+. It comes with a 5000 mAh non-removable battery that promises long-lasting performance. When it’s time to recharge, the 67W wired charging can get you up to 56% in just 20 minutes, thanks to the Power Delivery (PD) standard. This feature is particularly useful for those on the go, as it minimizes downtime.

Additional Features

Audio : The device features a loudspeaker setup for clear audio output but lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack.

: The device features a loudspeaker setup for clear audio output but lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack. USB : It uses a USB Type-C 2.0 port with OTG support, allowing you to connect external devices.

: It uses a port with support, allowing you to connect external devices. Sensors: Includes a fingerprint sensor (under-display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity sensor, and compass.

Summary

The Oppo F27 Pro+ stands out with its balanced combination of a high-quality display, robust performance, and advanced camera capabilities. It caters to users who seek a reliable and feature-rich smartphone that can handle both everyday tasks and demanding applications with ease. Whether you’re a tech enthusiast or just looking for a solid new device, the F27 Pro+ is worth considering.

Source Oppo, GSM Arena



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals